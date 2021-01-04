Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Receives C$24.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.13.

GEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

TSE GEI opened at C$20.56 on Friday. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.96 and a 12 month high of C$28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.96.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown bought 10,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,815,711.39. Also, Director Sean Wilson bought 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares in the company, valued at C$1,669,313.66.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

