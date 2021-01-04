GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.28 Million

Analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to post $46.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.60 million and the highest is $46.60 million. GenMark Diagnostics posted sales of $27.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $167.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.89 million to $168.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $182.68 million, with estimates ranging from $177.10 million to $188.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $68,352.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,226,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 230,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,450 shares of company stock worth $2,285,264 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNMK stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

