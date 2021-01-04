GenesisX Price Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $21,788.42 and $7.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,069,121 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

