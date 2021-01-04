General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of General Finance stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. General Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $301,018.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,540.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,770 shares of company stock worth $578,765 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in General Finance by 177.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in General Finance by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

