GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GasLog in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in GasLog by 50.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GasLog by 536.4% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOG stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.35. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Research analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

