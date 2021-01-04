GameCredits Price Tops $0.0518 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $76,776.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.16 or 0.00483075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 69.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,840,729 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.