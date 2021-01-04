Game.com Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Game.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Gate.io, BitForex and Bibox. Game.com has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $210,953.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00043018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00306316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

GTC is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.