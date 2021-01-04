Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.83.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,456.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.