FujiCoin (FJC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $999,181.10 and $3.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,352.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.68 or 0.03226804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00478961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.52 or 0.01274302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00430950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00021764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00186969 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,190,005,978 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

