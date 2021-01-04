fuboTV Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 7th (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV’s (NYSE:FUBO) lock-up period will expire on Thursday, January 7th. fuboTV had issued 3,269,231 shares in its IPO on October 26th. The total size of the offering was $0 based on an initial share price of $0.00. After the end of fuboTV’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

