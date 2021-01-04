FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report sales of $150.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.82 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $186.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $626.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.57 million to $626.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $635.79 million, with estimates ranging from $614.09 million to $663.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. 7,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,714. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.88%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 673,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $200,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,124,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

