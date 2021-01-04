FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have commented on FSKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,768,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000.

NASDAQ FSKR opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

