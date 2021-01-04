Freyrchain (FREC) Achieves Market Cap of $69,092.07

Freyrchain (CURRENCY:FREC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Freyrchain has a total market cap of $69,092.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of Freyrchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Freyrchain has traded up 89.6% against the US dollar. One Freyrchain token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00042538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00318045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022948 BTC.

Freyrchain (FREC) is a token. Freyrchain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Freyrchain’s official website is www.freyrchain.org . The Reddit community for Freyrchain is /r/Freyrchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Freyrchain is medium.com/@freyrchain . Freyrchain’s official Twitter account is @freyrchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Freyrchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freyrchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freyrchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freyrchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

