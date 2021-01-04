Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRE stock opened at €37.84 ($44.52) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.38. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

