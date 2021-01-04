Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lowered Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE FBM opened at $19.21 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 25.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 32.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 240,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,265 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

