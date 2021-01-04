FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Tops $0.0019

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and KuCoin. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $287,962.36 and $1,209.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00029441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00127606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00181129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00536731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00285320 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050434 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

FortKnoxster Token Trading

FortKnoxster can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.