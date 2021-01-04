Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.82 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $20.82 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00126931 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00261478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00527444 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00283092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00051012 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.