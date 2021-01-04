Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Fisker alerts:

NYSE:FSR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89. Fisker has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.