First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

Compass Point reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.88.

Shares of FRC opened at $146.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.48. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $147.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

