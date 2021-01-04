First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

FMBH stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $563.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

