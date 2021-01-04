First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FIBK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

FIBK opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $42.21.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

