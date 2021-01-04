First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

FR stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 770.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 24,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

