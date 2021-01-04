First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FAF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.14. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

