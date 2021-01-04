Fireball (FIRE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.00

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 73% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 96.7% higher against the US dollar. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $68,900.55 and approximately $7.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball token can now be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00010952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00124908 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00317535 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000162 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003119 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00024851 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,141 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.