Financial Survey: Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR) versus VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Super Nova Resources (OTCMKTS:SNRR) and VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Super Nova Resources alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Super Nova Resources and VSE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Nova Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A VSE 0 0 2 0 3.00

VSE has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.87%. Given VSE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VSE is more favorable than Super Nova Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Super Nova Resources has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VSE has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Nova Resources and VSE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VSE $752.63 million 0.57 $37.02 million $3.35 11.49

VSE has higher revenue and earnings than Super Nova Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Super Nova Resources and VSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Nova Resources N/A N/A N/A VSE 0.17% 10.35% 4.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of VSE shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Super Nova Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of VSE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VSE beats Super Nova Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super Nova Resources Company Profile

Super Nova Resources, Inc. engages in the provision of video communication services. It provides GreenLink Video Assistance and Point-of-Decision Systems through its subsidiary. It offers live, real-time, and bi-directional personal video communication between customers and customer service representatives stationed in centralized video command centers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management. It sells vehicle parts and mission critical supply chain services to support the United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle fleet and commercial truck fleets; and fleet management and sustainment solutions, and managed inventory services to the Department of Defense (DoD). The Aviation Group segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and parts supply and distribution for commercial and general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. It serves commercial airlines, regional airlines, cargo transporters, MRO integrators and providers, aviation manufacturers, corporate and private aircraft owners, and agricultural clients. The Federal Services Group segment offers foreign military sales services and refurbishment services to extend and enhance the life of existing vehicles and equipment; fleet-wide ship and aircraft support; aircraft sustainment and maintenance; and other technical, management, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, and other customers. This segment also provides energy consulting services, and IT solutions and services for various DoD and federal civilian agencies. VSE Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Nova Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Nova Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.