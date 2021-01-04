Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISI. BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti raised Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,330. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $356.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

