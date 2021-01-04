Financial Contrast: PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) vs. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DBV Technologies and PDL BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 1 5 4 0 2.30 PDL BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 214.89%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Risk and Volatility

DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A PDL BioPharma N/A -5.96% -4.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DBV Technologies and PDL BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $14.75 million 19.51 -$172.02 million ($2.33) -1.12 PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 5.15 -$70.41 million $0.28 8.82

PDL BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies. DBV Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats PDL BioPharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc. manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

