Financial Contrast: Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) vs. Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN)

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) and Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Inphi has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Enertech has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inphi and Solar Enertech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 0 2 3 0 2.60 Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inphi presently has a consensus target price of $171.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. Given Inphi’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inphi is more favorable than Solar Enertech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inphi and Solar Enertech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 22.73 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,658.00 Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Enertech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inphi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Inphi shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and Solar Enertech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29% Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inphi beats Solar Enertech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Solar Enertech Company Profile

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

