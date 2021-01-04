Financial Comparison: City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City and First Financial Bancorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $266.19 million 4.13 $89.35 million $5.46 12.74 First Financial Bancorp. $738.95 million 2.33 $198.07 million $2.14 8.19

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than City. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. City pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of City shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares City and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 33.35% 13.07% 1.69% First Financial Bancorp. 22.09% 7.42% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for City and First Financial Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 4 0 0 2.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

City presently has a consensus target price of $69.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.43%. Given City’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Risk & Volatility

City has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

City beats First Financial Bancorp. on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 63 banking centers in Ohio; three banking centers in Illinois; 65 banking centers in Indiana; and 14 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

