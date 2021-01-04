Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $429.00

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 423 ($5.53), with a volume of 81377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 401.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.11%.

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

