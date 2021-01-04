FIBOS Market Capitalization Hits $9.14 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Bitrabbit. In the last week, FIBOS has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. FIBOS has a total market cap of $9.14 million and $346,973.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00126197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00265015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00526288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00291059 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00050988 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,072,107,006 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,928,373 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

FIBOS Coin Trading

FIBOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

