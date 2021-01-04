Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on FQVTF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $34.99 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

