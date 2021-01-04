Feellike Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Feellike has a total market cap of $142,774.35 and approximately $28.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00261285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00525549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00282711 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00051361 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

