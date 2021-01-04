Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $27.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of FHI opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $364.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

