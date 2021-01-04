FantasyGold (FGC) Market Cap Tops $372,419.86

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $372,419.86 and $11.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

