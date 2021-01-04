Evedo Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Evedo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $1.98 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00042942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00340809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023283 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

