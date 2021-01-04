EUNO (EUNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.03 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $22,169.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00455830 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000177 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,081,006,468 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

