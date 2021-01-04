Etsy (ETSY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) recently:

12/29/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remains a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and increasing mask sales are tailwinds. Furthermore, the company is witnessing solid traction among reactivated buyers, which is contributing well. Also, enhancements in search and discovery are driving its momentum among buyers. Moreover, robust Etsy ad program is also aiding seller base growth. Additionally, positive contributions from the Reverb acquisition are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are concerning. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition is a risk for Etsy’s market position.”

12/28/2020 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $210.00.

12/15/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $160.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ETSY traded down $6.12 on Monday, hitting $171.79. 130,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.40 and its 200 day moving average is $130.30. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Etsy Inc alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $600,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,695 shares of company stock valued at $27,305,361. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.