ETHplode Hits Market Cap of $109,409.82 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. ETHplode has a total market cap of $109,409.82 and $719.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHplode token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, VinDAX and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00126837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00261285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00525549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00282711 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00051361 BTC.

ETHplode Token Profile