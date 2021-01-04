Ethos (ETHOS) Market Cap Tops $2.65 Million

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Ethos token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Ethos has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.96 or 0.00318014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023208 BTC.

Ethos Profile

Ethos is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io . Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.