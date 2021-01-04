EtherGem (EGEM) Price Down 31.7% Over Last Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $246,297.09 and approximately $60,448.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00042764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.96 or 0.00318014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023208 BTC.

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

