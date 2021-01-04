Ergo (ERG) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001731 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and $688,491.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,704.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,040.77 or 0.03282683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.16 or 0.00483075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.15 or 0.01281043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.22 or 0.00420193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021748 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00185382 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,835,975 coins and its circulating supply is 26,532,253 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.