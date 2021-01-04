Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.52

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.88. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 3,564 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 379.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 57.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,959 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

