Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.52

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.88. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 3,564 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.
About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.