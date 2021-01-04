Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.07.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

