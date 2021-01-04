Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Billion

Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce sales of $10.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.02 billion and the highest is $11.63 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $13.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $39.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.94 billion to $40.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $48.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

NYSE ET traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.18. 23,016,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,116,936. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

