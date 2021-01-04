Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $781.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report sales of $781.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $779.40 million to $785.39 million. Energizer posted sales of $736.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Energizer by 33.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. 8,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.