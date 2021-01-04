Empty Set Dollar Market Cap Tops $379.30 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $379.30 million and approximately $23.53 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00029852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00270922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00527950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00280209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051486 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 509,933,703 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

