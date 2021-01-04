Emercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $12,807.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001451 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,771,909 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

