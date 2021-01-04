Elrond (EGLD) One Day Volume Hits $58.86 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Elrond has a market cap of $421.71 million and approximately $58.86 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $28.68 or 0.00086244 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00031560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00124385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.95 or 0.00544211 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00144302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00266513 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00050697 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,937,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,705,573 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

