Ellaism Reaches Market Capitalization of $420,387.17 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $420,387.17 and approximately $172.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $968.85 or 0.02977334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,422,513 coins and its circulating supply is 40,371,181 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

